Poll worker accused of stamping Mayor Brown’s name on numerous ballots (Election Fraud)

April 26, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo woman is facing a felony charge for allegedly stamping Mayor Byron Brown’s name on a number of ballots from this past mayoral election. Luz Pena, 58, has been accused of unlawful use of pasters upon ballot and an unspecified violation of election law. The first charge is a felony. Prosecutors said Pena stamped Brown’s name on numerous ballots this past Election Day. At the time, officials said Pena was working at a polling place inside the Belle Center on Maryland Street. Brown was running as a write-in candidate after losing the Democratic primary to...



