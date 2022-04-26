'Potentially hazardous' asteroid twice the size of the Empire State Building will skim past Earth Thursday, NASA says

April 26, 2022

The asteroid, named 418135 (2008 AG33), has an estimated diameter between 1,150 and 2,560 feet (350 to 780 meters) and will break into Earth's orbit at a blistering 23,300 mph (37,400 km/h). Thankfully, the asteroid is expected to skim past our planet without any risk of impact. At its closest point, the asteroid — traveling at more than 30 times the speed of sound — will come within about 2 million miles (3.2 million kilometers) of Earth, which is roughly eight times the average distance between Earth and the moon. This may sound like a big gap, but by cosmic...



