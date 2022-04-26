Quadruple-Jabbed Cackling Kamala Catches Covid

April 26, 2022

Kamala Harris is the latest high-profile Democrat to contract Covid-19. Her office reports that she’s asymptomatic and following CDC protocols.

Comically, they also report that she hasn’t been in contact with Joe or Jill Biden in some time. This news comes on the heels of reports last month that Jill Biden did not want Harris as the VP pick. Even before the slight, the relationship between the installed president and vice president has been rocky at best.

According to The Hill:

Harris, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, tested positive for COVID-19 weeks after a number of leading congressional Democrats and Biden administration officials also contracted the virus. Harris had been slated on Tuesday morning to receive the President’s Daily Briefing alongside Biden, and it’s unclear if that meeting took place. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on when Biden’s last COVID-19 test was, but the president typically is tested regularly. Harris traveled to California last week, first to Los Angeles for a Democratic National Committee fundraiser and then to San Francisco and back to Los Angeles. She returned from Los Angeles on Monday.

It’s noteworthy that with nearly two dozen high-profile DC politicians getting Covid over the last month, nearly all of them have been triple-vaxxed Democrats. Is the coronavirus partisan?

