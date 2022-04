Red Wave: Polls Indicate Even The Dead May Vote Republican This November

April 26, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

U.S.—Democratic leadership is reportedly spooked by new polling data which indicates even the dead may vote Republican in November. Voter turnout is expected to be the highest ever recorded.

