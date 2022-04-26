San Diego Voting to Let Men be Women

Measure would open up domestic shelters and girls locker rooms to disturbed bio malesFrom Sophia Lorey/CFCSan Diego -- Instead of protecting the rights of women and girls, the San Diego Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will vote on a radical ordinance that will take opportunities away from women and girls, while also putting them at risk. This ordinance will redefine "women and girls" to include men and boys. The measure would create in the County of San Diego a local implementation of the United Nations Convention of the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW). Here you can...



