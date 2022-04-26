Some cases of long COVID-19 may be caused by an abnormally suppressed immune system (Not an overactive one)

April 26, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Rsearchers studying the effect of the monoclonal antibody Leronlimab on long COVID-19 may have found a surprising clue to the baffling syndrome, one that contradicts their initial hypothesis. An abnormally suppressed immune system may be to blame, not a persistently hyperactive one as they had suspected. COVID-19 is known to be caused by hyperactive immune responses against SARS-CoV-2 resulting in damage to lungs and other organs, and sometimes what is known as a "cytokine storm" that overwhelms the individual, which could lead to severe illness and death. In a subset of persons who recover from the initial illness, various symptoms...



Read More...