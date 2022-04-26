Stimulus Payments 2022: How to apply for $850 June checks in Maine

As early as June, new stimulus payments will be available in Maine and over 800,000 Americans stand to benefit. The $1.2 billion supplemental budget proposed by Governor Janet Mills was passed into law on April 20. "What this budget shows once again through hard work and good faith negotiation Democrats, Republicans and independents can come together to do what is right for Maine people," Mills explained after the bill was passed. "And that we can do so without rancor or bitter partisanship that has sometimes divided Augusta in the past." Who will be eligible for June stimulus checks in Maine?...



