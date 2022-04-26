Transgender Rikers inmate serving time in women's wing of jail for assault RAPES female prisoner in a bathroom after victim finished showering

A transgender Rikers Island inmate with previous arrests for assault raped a female prisoner after she finished showering in the women's section of the violence-plagued New York City facility. Ramel Blount, 33, who goes by the name Diamond Blount, pleaded guilty to the sexual attack in a deal on April 7, the Bronx District Attorney's Office announced Monday. The 33-year-old victim, whose name was not released, had just finished showering when Blount approached her from behind, held her down by the back of her neck and raped her at the Rose M. Singer center on February 8, 2021. The victim...



