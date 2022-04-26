Tucker Carlson Is Back on Twitter, Says It's a 'Pivot Point in Our History'

April 26, 2022

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has resumed tweeting only hours after tech billionaire Elon Musk's Twitter takeover became official. The @TuckerCarlson account tweeted, "We're back," shortly after it was announced on Monday that Musk had completed his $44 billion deal to buy the social media platform. Carlson had not tweeted since his account was temporarily suspended last month for violating platform rules by insisting that tweets referring to Assistant Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine—who is a transgender woman—as a "man" were "true." Tucker Carlson @TuckerCarlson We’re back. During the Monday night edition of Tucker Carlson Tonight, the host celebrated...



