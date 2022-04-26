U.S. monitors blasts reported in [Transnistria] Moldova breakaway region bordering Ukraine

Pentagon said Tuesday, after the breakaway region of Transnistria bordering Ukraine said explosions over the past two days hit a radio center and a security headquarters. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the blasts. A Moldovan government body warned Monday of possible attempts to “create pretexts for straining the security situation in the Transnistrian region,” and the Ukrainian Defense Ministry called the blasts a “planned provocation by the Russian special services.” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday that Russia doesn’t know who was responsible for the attacks but suspects an attempt to “destabilize the situation.” His comments followed a statement...



