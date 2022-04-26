Ukraine’s central bank is prohibiting bitcoin buys with the hryvnia in an attempt to prevent what it calls “unproductive” capital outflows.

The Ukrainian central bank is now prohibiting citizens from purchasing bitcoin with the local fiat currency, the hryvnia (UAH), as it attempts to curb capital outflows under martial law.Under the new rules, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) is also limiting the amount of cryptocurrency people can buy with foreign currencies – an equivalent of UAH 100,000 (about $3,390) per month.



