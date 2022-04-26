Understanding arteriosclerosis: How blood vessels restructure under pressure (Also, why calcium channel blockers curb restructuring & why macrophages build up in vessel walls)

April 26, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

High blood pressure, or hypertension, is a very common condition. Unfortunately, persistent hypertension can cause long-lasting changes in the structure of vascular smooth muscle cells (the cells making up the walls of blood vessels) through a process called "vascular remodeling." If left unchecked, this restructuring can stiffen arterial walls, which lose their ability to adjust their size appropriately. This, in turn, leads to arteriosclerosis and increases the risk of cerebrovascular disease. Why and how hypertension triggers vascular remodeling is not clear. …In neurons, for example, an excitation in the form of calcium ions (Ca2+) entering the cell through calcium channels...



