The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Upcoming Dinesh D'Souza Documentary to Reveal What Looks Like Massive Misuse of Ballot Drop Boxes in 2020 Election

April 26, 2022   |   Tags:
“A car pulls up at a drop box after midnight. A man gets out, looks around surreptitiously, approaches the box, stuffs in a handful of ballots and hightails it out of there. Then he goes to the next box, again and again.”That sentence is from a piece by The New York Post’s Miranda Devine detailing the behavior of “mules” used during the 2020 election who allegedly “picked up ballots from election NGOs — such as Stacey Abrams’ outfit, ‘Fair Fight Action’ — and then carried them to different drop boxes, depositing between three to 10 ballots in each box before...


Read More...

Tags:

Leave Your Comment