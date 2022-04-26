Upcoming Dinesh D'Souza Documentary to Reveal What Looks Like Massive Misuse of Ballot Drop Boxes in 2020 Election

April 26, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

“A car pulls up at a drop box after midnight. A man gets out, looks around surreptitiously, approaches the box, stuffs in a handful of ballots and hightails it out of there. Then he goes to the next box, again and again.”That sentence is from a piece by The New York Post’s Miranda Devine detailing the behavior of “mules” used during the 2020 election who allegedly “picked up ballots from election NGOs — such as Stacey Abrams’ outfit, ‘Fair Fight Action’ — and then carried them to different drop boxes, depositing between three to 10 ballots in each box before...



Read More...