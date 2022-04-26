Was It The Jab? Vaccinated ESPN Analyst Kirk Herbstreit Announces Blood Clot

Longtime ESPN analyst and former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kirk Herbstreit revealed on Monday he’ll be missing out on this year’s NFL Draft due to a blood clot. The popular sports figure’s video has over 1.5 million views online. With ESPN‘s mandatory Covid vaccine policy and the experimental shot’s known connections to blood clots, one has to wonder if the jab initiated the medical complication.



