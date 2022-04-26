Watch Live: Open Borders Activists Demand End to ‘Cruel, Barbaric’ Remain in Mexico Policy Outside SCOTUS
Open borders activists are holding a “#SafeNotStranded Rally” outside the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday to demand an end to America’s “Remain in Mexico” immigration policy. The Supreme Court is slated to hear a case Tuesday that will determine whether President Joe Biden illegally ended the Migration Protection Protocols, known as former President Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” program — a program that helped effectively eliminate the policy of Catch and Release at the U.S.-Mexico border, reports Breitbart News’ John Binder. “Rather than apprehending and releasing border crossers into the U.S. interior, the program required officials to return border crossers to Mexico...
