Widsith [Old English poem, fragment, in translation]

April 26, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Widsith spoke, unlocked his word-hoard, he who had travelled most of all men through tribes and nations across the earth. Often he had gained great treasure in hall. He belonged by birth to the Myrging tribe. Along with Ealhild, the kind peace-weaver, for the first time, from the Baltic coast, he sought the home of Eormanric, king of the Ostrogoths, hostile to traitors. He began then to speak at length: ‘I have heard of many men who ruled over nations. Every leader should live uprightly, rule his estates according to custom, if he wants to succeed to a kingly throne....



Read More...