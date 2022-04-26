World Health Assembly Set To Unlawfully Give Usurped Authority Over Healthcare Of Sovereign Nations To WHO

April 26, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

There was a reason the first president of the united States, George Washington, warned about the dangers of a two-party system and foreign entanglements in his farewell address. Likewise, one can extrapolate from Washington’s farewell address that a “free” nation, governed by law and justice, should avoid “entanglements” or participation in organizations that are global …



Read More...