April 27 – Jesus and Non-Retaliation: Security – Devotional

April 27, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

“‘If anyone wants to sue you and take your shirt, let him have your coat also’” (Matthew 5:40). Most people in New Testament times owned just one coat and likely just one or two shirts. Shirts were undergarments, and coats were outer garments that also served as blankets overnight. This kind of coat was important, what the Mosaic law required be returned to its owner “before the sun sets, for that is his only covering; it is his cloak for his body” (Ex. 22:26–27). Jesus’ reference here is not to a theft, when someone wants to steal another’s garment, but...



Read More...