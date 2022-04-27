BYU student reveals rainbow flag under graduation gown in protest of school's LGBTQ policies

April 27, 2022

Jillian Orr hopes other students at Brigham Young University who are hiding their sexual orientation feel less alone. ...The psychology major, who is bisexual, spread out her graduation gown to reveal a rainbow flag underneath. BYU, which is owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, restricts LGBTQ students from dating or showing signs of affection while enrolled at the university. Students who do so can be reported to school officials and are at risk of being disenrolled. For 28-year-old Orr, who was raised in the church and served an 18-month church mission in Oregon, she said she...



