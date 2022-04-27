Catholic Caucus: Daily Mass Readings 27-April-2022

27 April 2022Wednesday of the 2nd week of Eastertide S. Anthony Church, Korets, Ukraine Readings at MassLiturgical Colour: White.First readingActs 5:17-26 ©The men you imprisoned are in the Temple, preaching to the peopleThe high priest intervened with all his supporters from the party of the Sadducees. Prompted by jealousy, they arrested the apostles and had them put in the common gaol. But at night the angel of the Lord opened the prison gates and said as he led them out, ‘Go and stand in the Temple, and tell the people all about this new Life.’ They did as they were...



