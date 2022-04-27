China’s Social Credit System

April 27, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

.....Everything we see in China, we’re starting to see here in the West. Australia, Austria, and even the US have imposed or attempted to impose mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations. Government officials openly pressure banks not to give loans to disfavored businesses, like oil companies. Parents who protest what their kids are learning in government schools are labeled domestic terrorists. Lacie’s experience is already becoming a reality for almost a fifth of the world’s population. It didn’t end well for her. If we’re not vigilant, it won’t end well for us.



