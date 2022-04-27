DAY 442: ARE YOU A MERCIFUL PERSON?

April 27, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Are you a merciful person? Most of us would answer, “I think I am merciful. I feel the pain of my hurting brothers and sisters in Christ, and I try to help them. I do my best to assist my neighbors in need. When people hurt me, I forgive them and don’t hold a grudge.” I believe all true Christians have a good measure of mercy for the lost and hurting. I thank God for that. The sad truth, though, is that God’s Word exposes in many of us deep roots of bias. There are many people to whom large...



Read More...