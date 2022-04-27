Female Thor Keeps Picking Up Wrench Instead Of Hammer And Asking ‘Is This It?’

NEW ASGARD—Thor's on-again, off-again love interest Dr. Jane Foster has been found worthy of mighty Mjolnir, the ancient hammer of Thor. She has been transformed into one of Earth's mightiest heroes by the hammer while the god of thunder is away on space business. However, sources reveal she keeps picking up Thor's wrench by mistake as she's just a woman and has a hard time telling the difference between the tools in Thor's garage.

