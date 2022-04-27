French President Macron pelted with tomatoes day after election win

April 27, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Protestors pelted French President Emmanuel Macron with tomatoes during his visit to a market in a Paris suburb only one day after his re-election. Marcon, making an appearance in Cergy in his first trip since he was re-elected on Sunday, was shielded with an umbrella by his security detail. They gathered around him, attempting to deflect the barrage of tomatoes with their bodies and limbs. When the tomatoes began to fly in his direction, Macron’s detail sprang into action, putting up the umbrella and shielding him with their hands and arms, wading into the crowd looking for the source of...



