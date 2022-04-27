Going Down! MBA Mortgage Applications Dive 8.6% WoW, Purchase Apps Decline 7%, Refi Apps Decline 9% As Mortgage Rates Skyrocket (ARM Share Rose 9.4% WoW)

April 27, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Thanks to The Federal Reserve helping to raise mortgage rates through the roof, mortgage applications are going down. From the MBA: Mortgage Applications Decrease in Latest MBA Weekly Survey. Mortgage applications decreased 8.3 percent from one week earlier, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey for the week ending April 22, 2022. The Refinance Index decreased 9 percent from the previous week and was 71 percent lower than the same week one year ago. The seasonally adjusted Purchase Index decreased 8 percent from one week earlier. The unadjusted Purchase Index decreased 7 percent compared...



Read More...