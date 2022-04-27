How to watch the April [30] 2022 solar eclipse online

April 27, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The first solar eclipse of 2022 arrives this week across parts of the Southern Hemisphere — here's how you can watch the event live online from other parts of the world. On April 30, a partial solar eclipse will be visible over parts of Antarctica, South America and the Pacific and Atlantic oceans. While skygazers in the U.S. won't get to see the partial solar eclipse in person, they can watch a livestream of the celestial event online. The partial solar eclipse of April 2022 will first be visible at 2:45 p.m. EDT (1845 GMT). The maximum eclipse will happen...



