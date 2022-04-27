Illegal Aliens in U.S. Up 1M Under Biden, Total now 15.5M, Costing Taxpayers $143.1 Billion a Year
The illegal alien population has ballooned since Joe Biden took office by one million, bringing the national overall total to 15.5 million at a taxpayer cost of $143.1 billion a year. Just over the course of Biden’s first year as president the cost to taxpayers for the new one million illegals is $9.4 billion. “President Biden and the people he appointed to key positions in his administration have pursued the most radical open-borders policies in the history of any sovereign nation, and these new numbers bear that out,” Dan Stein, president of FAIR, said in the announcement of the analysis,...
