Iran looking to increase military cooperation with 'like-minded' China

April 27, 2022

Iran is looking to strengthen ties with China in hopes of countering the U.S., as discussions over a new Iran nuclear deal remain unfruitful. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi welcomed Chinese Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe and the two men agreed on the strategic benefit of their alliance, Iranian state media reported according to The Associated Press. Wei said the purpose of the the trip was "improving the strategic defense cooperation" between Iran and China...



