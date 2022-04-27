Ivosidenib + azacitidine ups event-free survival in IDH1-mutated acute myeloid leukemia (3X more months of survival, on average, over azacitidine alone, but both groups had 90%+ Grade 3+ adverse effects)

April 27, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Compared with placebo and azacitidine, the combination of ivosidenib and azacitidine prolongs event-free survival for patients with newly diagnosed IDH1-mutated acute myeloid leukemia who are ineligible for induction chemotherapy, according to a study published in the April 21 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine. Pau Montesinos, M.D., Ph.D., from Hospital Universitari i Politècnic La Fe in Valencia, Spain, and colleagues conducted a phase 3 trial involving patients with newly diagnosed IDH1-mutated acute myeloid leukemia who were ineligible for intensive induction chemotherapy. Patients were randomly assigned to receive oral ivosidenib and subcutaneous or intravenous azacitidine or matched placebo and...



Read More...