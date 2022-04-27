Kevin McCarthy struggles badly in Fox News interview over leaked Trump tape

April 27, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy escaped the wrath of former President Donald Trump after the California Republican was caught on tape stating he planned to ask Trump to resign following the Jan. 6 riots — but that doesn't mean the saga is over for him yet. On Monday, McCarthy visited the southern border with other Republican lawmakers, and did a brief interview with Fox News national correspondent Bill Melugin. Melugin asked McCarthy about the leaked tape, as well as the lawmaker's assertion that reporting done by New York Times political correspondents was "totally false." "I never told the president to...



Read More...