MSNBC, ABC Claim Elon Musk Wants To See Abuse Of Women & Jews, And A Return To Apartheid

Amid the meltdown of leftists canceling themselves following Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover, the most extreme reactions came from the likes of MSNBC’s Joy Reid and ABC’s The View, where it was declared that Musk is a white supremacist who wants to see the return of segregation, as well as abuse of Jewish people and rampant misogyny against women.

Perpetual race grifter Reid proclaimed that Musk “misses the old South Africa in the 80s. He wants that back,” adding “Elon Musk’s companies have a history of open racism.”

She also charged that Musk’s “idea of freedom means freedom to be a jerk and to be cruel and to have no one be able to stop you.”

Reid’s guest Jason Johnson then declared that Musk could make public everyone’s private Twitter messages, before she declared that free speech advocates only want to “come in and be able to punch people in the face and walk around and laugh about it and then not have anyone be able to stop them.”

Reid then stated that “there was a time when people had the double hashtags around their names because they were Jewish and right-wingers were saying get in the oven any time you made any benign comment on Twitter.”

She added “They attacked women. You know, the misogyny was crazy on Twitter for a while,” insinuating that Musk is all for that kind of activity.

“The thing is the enjoyment they get out of being in this town square is being able to harass people, being able to attack people,” she further stated.

Reid stirred up the Apartheid accusation on Twitter (ironically), and also suggested that Musk is keen on allowing “nazis” free reign on Twitter:

If he really thinks he can create that same toxic, high school bully, 80s South Africa world here and somehow monetize that, he should maybe stick to sending compensatory technology to "near space" for his fellow men with more money and time on their hands than interesting ideas. — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) April 25, 2022

Elon Musk has spent years silencing his critics. He doesn’t care about “free speech.” This Twitter crusade is about releasing the trolls, nazis & MAGAnuts from Gab and Gettr isolation because they can only be entertained by harassing normal people here. https://t.co/CqRkKE9EUO — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) April 22, 2022

Others amplified the idiotic claim:

Elon musk buying Twitter is a dream come true for white nationalists. After all musk is from the former apartheid country of South Africa which the white supremacists idolize. — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) April 25, 2022

Wonder if Elon musk will copy the apartheid rules of his home country South Africa and give us check marks based on our skin color? The whiter the check mark the more rights you have on Twitter. #AskingForAFriend — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) April 25, 2022

Elon Musk is from South Africa, so that means he loves white nationalism. Yeah, OK. Just like every German is a Nazi.

It’s completely deranged, but what else would you expect from Reid? She says this about everyone who disagrees with her on any topic.

Over at ABC, The View co-host Sunny Hostin declared that Musk only cares about free speech for “straight white men” and is preparing to “take away the guardrails” and “unleash the trolls”.

She then blurted out that “there have been some surveys done” and claimed that 85% of women have seen abuse on Twitter, insinuating that’s what Musk wants to see.

Hostin then whined about Musk being rich and cited Mark Zuckerberg’s “takeover” of Facebook as an example of how billionaires shouldn’t have control over “modes of communication.”

Again, completely factually incorrect blathering and deranged accusations, all triggered by Elon Musk saying he supports free speech, and illustrative of exactly why Musk bought Twitter, as Joe Rogan points out below.

The extreme antibody reaction from those who fear free speech says it all — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 26, 2022

