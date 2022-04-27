National Guard Builds Border Fencing as Biden Lets Border Wall Rot

April 27, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Eagle Pass, TX - Upon taking office in January 2021, President Joe Biden halted construction on the U.S. southern border wall, which greatly helps Border Patrol and local law enforcement cut down on illegal activity. As a result the Texas National Guard, deployed last summer through Governor Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star, has stepped in to fill the gaps with fencing lined with concertina or razor wire. “When you drive a tank through a chainlink fence, if it has concertina wire on top, it’ll stop that tank because that wire will get wrapped up on the sprocket, the wheels of...



