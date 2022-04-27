‘Puppet Of The Democratic Party’: Tucker Carlson Trashes ‘MSNBC Contributor’ Kevin McCarthy
Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson ripped into House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday over recently released audio recordings of the California Republican criticizing then-President Donald Trump and fellow GOP representatives in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. McCarthy promised members of his leadership team, including House Minority Whip Steve Scalise and then-Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney, that he would encourage Trump to resign in a Jan. 10 phone call. After the top House Republican denied having the conversation, two New York Times reporters released an audio recording of the conversation. The two reporters released...
