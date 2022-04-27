Russian state TV threatens to wipe out ‘boorish’ UK with ballistic missile

Russian state TV host Vladimir Solovyov threatened the annihilation of the United Kingdom on Wednesday with the Sarmat, Russia’s newest ballistic missile. “One Sarmat means minus one Great Britain,” Moscow mouthpiece Vladimir Solovyov said on state TV. “Because they’ve gotten totally boorish.” Solovyov — occasionally called “Putin’s voice” for his close ties to the strongman — is the same TV presenter at the center of a debunked assassination attempt, in which the Kremlin said neo-nazis armed with video games planned to kill the Kremlin lackey. Solovyov made the statement from behind a laptop emblazoned with the letter “Z,” which has...



