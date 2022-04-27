Saxophonist Andrew Woolfolk Dead at 71 Earth, Wind and Fire Saxophonist Andrew

April 27, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Andrew Woolfolk, longtime Earth, Wind & Fire saxophonist and prolific session musician, died on April 24 at the age of 71 following an illness that persisted for "over six years," according to EWF singer Philip Bailey. "I met him in high school, and we quickly became friends and bandmates," Bailey wrote in an Instagram post commemorating his late bandmate. "Andrew Paul Woolfolk was his name. We lost him today, after being ill [for] over six years. He has transitioned on to the forever, from this land of the dying to the land of the living. "Great memories. Great Talent. Funny....



Read More...