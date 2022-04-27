Susan Jacks, Lead Singer of the Poppy Family, Dead at 73

April 27, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Play Susan Jacks on Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) She died in a hospital in British Columbia while awaiting a kidney transplant. She had been suffering from kidney disease. "I am saddened by the passing of Susan Jacks," Jacks' bandmate and former husband, Terry Jacks, wrote on Facebook. "She had a kind heart and sang my songs beautifully. I know she will live on beyond the clouds." Jacks had previously received a kidney transplant in 2010 from her older brother, Rick Pesklevits, but complications from infections led to her death on April 25. "She was overwhelmed by infection, and her heart...



