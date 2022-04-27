The whole world needs to see this (At least the Islamist "Palestinians" respect their dead — wait, I take it back)

The whole Arab world needs to see this! How bad has the situation gotten? Hamas-supporting Palestinians enter a *Muslim* cemetery desecrate and break the graves so that they will have more stones thrown at Israeli security forces!They have no respect for the dead or the living! pic.twitter.com/mg41bZRzzr— יוסף חדאד - Yoseph Haddad (@YosephHaddad) April 22, 2022



