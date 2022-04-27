Tillis calls for investigation of Cawthorn over insider trading allegations

April 27, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) Wednesday called for an investigation by the House Ethics Committee into Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) over allegations that Cawthorn violated federal insider trading laws. “Insider trading by a member of Congress is a serious betrayal of their oath, and Congressman Cawthorn owes North Carolinians an explanation. There needs to be a thorough and bipartisan inquiry into the matter by the House Ethics Committee,” Tillis tweeted on Wednesday.



