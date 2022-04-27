Tongue stimulation device reduces sleep apnea in adolescents with Down syndrome (Over 50% improvement)

April 27, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A surgically implanted device that moves the tongue forward during sleep was found to safely and effectively reduce sleep apnea in adolescents with Down syndrome, according to a new study. Children with Down syndrome are significantly more likely to have obstructive sleep apnea and current treatment options are often ineffective. The implantable pacemaker-like device, called a hypoglossal nerve stimulator, may offer a new treatment option for this medically underserved population Pediatric obstructive sleep apnea occurs when a child's airway is blocked during sleep, causing snoring, difficulty breathing and restless sleep. For any child, it can result in daytime sleepiness, behavioral...



Read More...