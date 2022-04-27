UK Government broke the law by discharging untested hospital patients to care homes

April 27, 2022

Two women whose fathers died from Covid-19 have won a High Court challenge against the Government's 'unlawful' policy of moving untested patients to care homes at the outset of the pandemic. ... In their ruling today, Lord Justice Bean and Mr Justice Garnham concluded that policies contained in documents released in March and early April 2020 were unlawful because they failed to take into account the risk to elderly and vulnerable residents from non-symptomatic transmission of the virus.



