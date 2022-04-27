West Haven Mayor (Nancy Rossi): “I’m not going to resign today, or any day.”

April 27, 2022

WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - West Haven residents gathered outside of City Hall Monday night and called for the city’s mayor to resign. The protest came after an audit found that the city improperly spent federal COVID relief money. The City Council held a meeting on Monday night and many sought to speak out to ask Mayor Nancy Rossi to resign. At the last meeting two weeks ago, dozens of neighbors did just that. That public comment was followed by a unanimous City Council “no confidence” vote in the mayor. Rossi was not at the last meeting, but she was...



