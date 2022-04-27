Where People Spend The Most (And Least) Time On Social Media

On average, global internet users spend 2 hours and 27 minutes on social media per day, though, as Statista's Katharina Buchholz details below, trends differ widely by country. In many of the markets that Global Web Index surveyed, social media use had shrunk or plateaued in Q1 2020 when compared with 2019 and 2018 figures, but the coronavirus pandemic reversed this trend in many countries.

Emerging markets continue to spend the most time on social networks during a typical day.

This could be driven by these markets generally having younger populations, with the 16 to 24-year-old segment driving growth globally.

Nigeria spent the most time connected to social networks, devoting more than four hours a day to the digital social sphere.

Filipinos typically spent almost as much time per day on social media sites, while Indians and Chinese clocked in around 2.5 hours and 2 hours, respectively, per day.

Countries with aging populations exhibited shorter social media use. During a typical day in Japan, people spend only three quarters of an hour staying connected on social networks. Germany posts only slightly higher numbers, with users going on social media for one hour and twenty minutes every day, while the UK and the U.S. both spent closer to two hours per day engaging with social media.