20 Years Ago, Alex Jones Warned About Exactly What We’re Seeing Today

April 28, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

Many of us have started ringing the alarm bells about the globalist elites in the New World Order in recent years. The movement to alert the people started hitting its stride around the time Pandemic Panic Theater reared its ugly head. The stolen 2020 election brought more into the mix. Since then, patriots have been joining in on calls to wake the world up from its denialism.

But one man has been ringing those alarm bells for decades. Alex Jones has been called a conspiracy theorist, wacko, and every other foul name imaginable because he has built a brand on ideas that make people uncomfortable. As time goes on and more of the globalist plan is revealed, we learn that the things Jones has been talking about are real.

Here’s Jones 20 years ago telling us all about what we’re seeing quite clearly today:

You think you’re frustrated after trying to wake people up for one year? This is Alex Jones over 20 years ago. pic.twitter.com/vgSsV2bD6H — Freedom World (@FreedomWorld_) April 28, 2022

“Yes, there have been corrupt empires. Yes, they manipulate. Yes, there are secret societies. Yes, there have been oligarchies throughout history. And yes, today, in 2002, there is a tyrannical organization calling itself the New World Order pushing for worldwide government, a cashless society, open borders, total and complete tyranny where human beings are absolutely worthless.”

There are conspiracy theories about the globalists. They are involved in conspiracies and at this stage all we have are theories about what it all means. The “conspiracy theory” label is unfortunately used as a pejorative, but that needs to end. As long as people allow themselves to be gaslighted by the Deep State, corporate media, and “sensible” people who refuse to believe what they’re seeing with their own eyes, it will be difficult to wake enough people up to stop this.

The machinations of the powers-that-be are pure evil. They’re pushing the world off a cliff in hopes of rebuilding it in their own image. America in particular is their primary target because we have always stood in the way of their plans. No, I’m not referring to the government, much of which is completely onboard with the globalist agenda. It’s the American people who stand athwart of their designs, which is why they’re doing everything in their power today to control or manipulate us.

Alex Jones was ahead of his time and still is today.

