Adam Schiff: There Is ‘Ample Evidence of Criminality’ by Trump

April 28, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that the House Select Committee investigating the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot had “ample evidence of criminality” by former President Donald Trump. Schiff said, “I can say say that any of the players who were involved in the bogus litigation involve in discussions at the White House whether voting machines ought to be seized or what the authority was or the declaration or martial law, you know, we want to bring them all in. Obviously, I think Mr. Giuliani is a person who will have a great deal of relevant...



Read More...