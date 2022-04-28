Amish Farmer Targeted By USDA Is Facing Loss Of Farm As Campaign To Destroy US Domestic Food Supply Continues – Seth Hancock

April 28, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Last summer, The Liberty Loft brought you the story of Amos Miller, an Amish farmer who operates Miller’s Organic Farm in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Miller has been a target of an ongoing campaign by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to destroy small family farms as the government agency acts as a protection racket for the corporate powers. Going through the government’s case and the corporate propogandist, you’ll find that there was no crime committed by Miller. His crime was having happy customers who want organic food. Not one customer had a complaint. There are no victims, except the...



Read More...