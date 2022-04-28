Australia Joins The “Ukrainian Bandwagon”; Agrees To Supply ‘Heavy Weapons’ To Kiev To Battle Russia

The Australian government has responded to appeals by the Ukrainian Ambassador to Australia for providing heavy artillery weapons to the Ukrainian Armed Forces as the war intensifies in Donbas. “We need some heavy weaponry – we need jets, we need tanks, we need productive vehicles, we need heavy artillery, we need offensive weapons. We need some real stuff,” said the Ukrainian Ambassador to Australia, Vasyl Myroshnychenko, during an event hosted by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) on April 26. “We are there in the trenches for your people basically – because if we fall, the consequences we’re going...



