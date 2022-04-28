Biden says the equivalent of ‘All your children are belong to us’

April 28, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

On Wednesday, the White House hosted an event for the “Teachers of the Year.” Biden loudly announced that the unknown people who control him didn’t want him to extemporize but he did anyway. And once he did, he launched the pro-teacher equivalent of that old computer game phrase, “All your base are belong to us.” According to Biden, teachers own the students when those kids are in school. Biden said a few other things, many wrong or incoherent, all a reminder of what happens when an already inadequate mind is stricken by senile dementia. The Republican National Committee published some...



Read More...