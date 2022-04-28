Bill Barr: ‘It Would Be a Big Mistake’ to Make Trump 2024 GOP Nominee

Former Attorney General Bill Barr said Thursday on Newsmax TV’s “Spicer & Co.” that former President Donald Trump should not be the Republican Party’s 2024 presidential nominee. Barr said, “Maybe your audience doesn’t want to hear this, but Trump ran weaker than the Republican ticket in Arizona, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania — 75,000 Republicans went to the polls and voted straight Republican ticket in Arizona and didn’t vote for him, 60,000 in Wisconsin, 60,000 and Pennsylvania. That’s why he lost the election.”



