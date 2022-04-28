California mom whose baby was abducted tells how 'kidnapper' befriended her at church on seeing she was pregnant, 'then abducted infant from his grandma's home'

A woman accused of kidnapping a three month-old baby befriended the infant's mom at church after noticing she was heavily pregnant, it was claimed. Carolina Ayala said that Yesenia Ramirez, 43, inveigled her way into her family's life after spotting her with the huge baby bump, and became a regular called to the family's San Diego home after Ayala's son Brandon was born. Ayala said: 'She would go to my house a lot, she always wanted to be there,' Ayala told KTST-TV, a Telemundo affiliate. Brandon was snatched from his grandmother's home Monday by a man cops say is Jose...



