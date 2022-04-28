Chef Cancels Reservations of Diners Who Show ‘Bad Behavior’ Online

California chef Michael Jones admitted to Googling guests before they arrive to screen for potential red flags — like a history of leaving negative reviews or being rude to restaurant workers. He then documented and blacklisted wannabe patrons at his establishment. The Carmel Valley-based vineyard chef’s controversial habit emerged after a tweet by Adam Reiner of Restaurant Manifesto on March 30 that read: “Hospitality isn’t Googling your guests before they arrive.” SNIP “Disagree. We check TripAdvisor and [Yelp for] possible problems, then cancel,” Jones tweeted, defending his social media “background check,” adding, “[Facebook] sometimes gives clues to make their visit...



